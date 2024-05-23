US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Trading Down 0.1%

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.82 and last traded at $47.82. 74,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 72,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.
The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.
