US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on May 23rd, 2024

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWOGet Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.82 and last traded at $47.82. 74,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 72,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWOFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.