US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Trading Down 0.1%

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.82 and last traded at $47.82. 74,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 72,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.

Get US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UTWO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.