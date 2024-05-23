Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Shares Down 0.1%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.63 and last traded at $75.71. 47,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $75.81.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Core Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,725,000. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,751.4% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 48,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 776.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $660,000.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

