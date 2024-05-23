Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Shares Down 0.1%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.63 and last traded at $75.71. 47,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $75.81.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.
About Vanguard Core Bond ETF
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
