Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.63 and last traded at $75.71. 47,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $75.81.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.61.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,725,000. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,751.4% in the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 48,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 776.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

