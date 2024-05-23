Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 997 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in F5 by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 268,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of F5 by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $273,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,002,118.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,151 shares of company stock worth $2,047,453. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $173.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.64 and a 1 year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

