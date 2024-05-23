Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $658,000 Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 374.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of POWI stock opened at $78.21 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $672,309.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares in the company, valued at $37,883,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $384,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,045.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $672,309.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock worth $2,253,286 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

