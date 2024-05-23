Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $715,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Amcor by 1,619.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Amcor by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor Stock Performance

Amcor stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

