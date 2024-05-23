Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,906 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter worth about $4,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 6.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 998,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Woodward by 12.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,377,000 after purchasing an additional 40,957 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock worth $8,036,686 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $182.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $182.71.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Woodward Company Profile



Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

