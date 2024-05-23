Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 3,349 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average is $84.53. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $103.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cabot

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.