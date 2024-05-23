Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 462 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.14. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

In other news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,757.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,757.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,901 shares of company stock worth $7,793,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

