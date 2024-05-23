Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $636,000 Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 1,220,599 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4,903.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 550,901 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,220,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,621,000 after buying an additional 475,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,325,000 after buying an additional 455,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 27.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,714,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,830,000 after acquiring an additional 366,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -436.32%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

