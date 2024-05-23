Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Stake Lowered by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Etfidea LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $112.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.79. The stock has a market cap of $853.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.41 and a 52 week high of $113.80.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.