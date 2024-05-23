VERSES AI (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Trading Up 8.2%

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.86 and last traded at 0.84. Approximately 409,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 269,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.77.

VERSES AI Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is 1.04.

VERSES AI Company Profile

VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.

