Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,964 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 944,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 200,466 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 396,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Viemed Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

VMD stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $272.90 million, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.53. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

