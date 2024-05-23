Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 1.2 %

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -312.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

