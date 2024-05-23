Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.55.

VNO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

NYSE:VNO opened at $24.02 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 160.14 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 15,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 200,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

