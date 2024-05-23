WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.6% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $949.50 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $298.06 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $886.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $696.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.