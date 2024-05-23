WeWork (NYSE:WEWKQ) Stock Price Down 21.4%

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WEWKQ – Get Free Report) were down 21.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 36,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

WeWork Stock Down 21.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.74.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Stories

