Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.97

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.97 and traded as low as $2.03. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 58,789 shares changing hands.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 7.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $5.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,912,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,041,184 shares during the period. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for approximately 4.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 49.85% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

