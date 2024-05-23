WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $307.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

