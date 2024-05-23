WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.40. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.49.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 24.70% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.