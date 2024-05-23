WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.40. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 24.70% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of WidePoint Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Free Report ) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.