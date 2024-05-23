Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth $1,183,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.47 million, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $34.81.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.37. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 14,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $462,497.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 413,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,269,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $311,902.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,900,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,678,700.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 14,426 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $462,497.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,269,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,341 shares of company stock worth $6,458,801 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

