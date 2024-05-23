WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.54

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.54 and traded as high as $52.84. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $52.65, with a volume of 325,902 shares changing hands.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.