WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.61

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.61 and traded as high as $52.81. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 20,536 shares traded.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $526.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

