WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.07

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.07 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 32.30 ($0.41). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 32.03 ($0.41), with a volume of 145,419 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £19.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 163,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

