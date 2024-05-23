Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Holdings Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 495.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.81.

Wix.com Price Performance

WIX stock opened at $167.19 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $174.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

