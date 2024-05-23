Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WOR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WOR opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.42. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,364,750. 38.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.