Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,033.57

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,033.57 ($13.14) and traded as high as GBX 1,045 ($13.28). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,015 ($12.90), with a volume of 192,533 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.52) price target on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. Price Performance

About Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 981.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,033.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £386.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2,114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

