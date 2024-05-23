Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Yum China alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 237.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 559,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after buying an additional 393,881 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $1,655,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Yum China by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,766,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 433,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Yum China by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 369,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 54,958 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $61.99.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Yum China’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum China

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.