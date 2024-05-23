Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Get Our Latest Report on SHOO

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26,177 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,632,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at $28,920,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at $28,920,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $50,556.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,289.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $2,464,841 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.