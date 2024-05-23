Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MKTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $219.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $198.01 and a 52 week high of $297.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $625,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, LBP AM SA lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 88.3% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

