Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,005 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5,787.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 583,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,937,000 after purchasing an additional 573,284 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,826,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,339,000 after buying an additional 487,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $169,012.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $169,012.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

