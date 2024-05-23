Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $363.23

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 363.23 ($4.62) and traded as high as GBX 538.80 ($6.85). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 526 ($6.69), with a volume of 147,761 shares traded.
Zotefoams Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £255.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2,768.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 400.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 363.23.
Zotefoams Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is 3,684.21%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Zotefoams Company Profile
Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.
