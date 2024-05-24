10,705 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,851,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,260,000 after purchasing an additional 489,704 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,984,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,318,000 after purchasing an additional 294,302 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.1% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 782,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 119,925 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,107,000 after purchasing an additional 117,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,041,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 68,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.81 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -308.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

