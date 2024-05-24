1,288 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,457,000 after buying an additional 686,594 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 130,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after buying an additional 10,025,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,415,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $3,831,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,122.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $3,831,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,251.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,293 shares of company stock worth $12,738,558. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBLX stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

