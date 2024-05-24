13,812 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,812 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NOV by 15.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NOV by 27.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in NOV by 6.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NOV by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 607,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

NOV stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

