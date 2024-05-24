139,172 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 139,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,039,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,291,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $111.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $131.96.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RVTY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

