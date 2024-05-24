1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 1st Source were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRCE. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in 1st Source by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 439,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 1st Source by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in 1st Source by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in 1st Source by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

SRCE stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.30 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In other 1st Source news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $39,206.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,383.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

