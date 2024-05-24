2,046 Shares in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Get Park National alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Park National by 6,882.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Park National by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Park National by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Park National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Park National by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park National Stock Performance

PRK stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.20 and its 200-day moving average is $128.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.70. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $144.01.

Park National Announces Dividend

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PRK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Park National in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRK

Park National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.