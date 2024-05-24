2,291 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Revvity by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revvity Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $111.89 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RVTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

