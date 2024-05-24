3,236 Shares in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,656,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,493,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,961,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,557,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FELE. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at $15,493,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $817,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,493,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $97.54 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

