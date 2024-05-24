3,841 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Fortive by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Fortive Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

