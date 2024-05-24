50,923 Shares in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $2,132,063.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,752,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $6,565,305.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,479,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,510,337.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $2,132,063.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 486,031 shares of company stock valued at $30,517,489 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

DFIN stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $66.21.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

