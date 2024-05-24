6,057 Shares in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.86 per share, with a total value of $369,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,849. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.31. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

