Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 202.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $236,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Recommended Stories

