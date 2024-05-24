Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) versus Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aeries Technology and Wilhelmina International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeries Technology N/A N/A -18.17% Wilhelmina International 2.16% 1.47% 0.89%

Risk & Volatility

Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Aeries Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aeries Technology and Wilhelmina International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeries Technology $67.88 million 0.31 -$1.53 million N/A N/A Wilhelmina International $16.90 million 1.52 $430,000.00 $0.08 62.13

Wilhelmina International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeries Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aeries Technology and Wilhelmina International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeries Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats Aeries Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Orem, Utah.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. It also offers fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, Internet sites, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and magazine publications. The company is also involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third parties, such as fashion model agencies; television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities, as well as model search contests. It has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, and London, as well as a network of licensees in various local markets in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

