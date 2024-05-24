Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.11. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 47,000 shares traded.

Africa Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$148.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a current ratio of 11.38.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

