Alexander G. Warren Sells 1,867 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $107.31 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.20 and a 1 year high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.22.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.36). TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.41 million. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,777,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TriNet Group

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.