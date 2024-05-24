Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY) vs. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Head to Head Analysis

Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY – Get Free Report) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alior Bank and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Company 15.63% 12.30% 1.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A C$1.48 1.40 Wells Fargo & Company $115.34 billion 1.80 $19.14 billion $4.79 12.46

This table compares Alior Bank and Wells Fargo & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Alior Bank. Alior Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alior Bank and Wells Fargo & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alior Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Wells Fargo & Company 0 13 6 1 2.40

Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus target price of $58.99, suggesting a potential downside of 1.17%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Alior Bank.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Alior Bank on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alior Bank

Alior Bank S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and enterprises in Poland. The company offers personal and savings accounts; personal banking; investment products; credits and loans; mortgage products; cards; and insurance services. It also provides bills and cards, trade finance, deposits, treasury products, deposits and investment services, internet banking, and operating and financial leasing services, as well as issues commercial bonds. In addition, the company offers retirement pension products and investments fund services; and operates currency trading platforms. Alior Bank S.A. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses. Its financial products and services include checking and savings accounts, and credit and debit cards, as well as home, auto, personal, and small business lending services. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial solutions to private, family owned, and certain public companies. Its products and services include banking and credit products across various industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management services. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a suite of capital markets, banking, and financial products and services, such as corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity, and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities services to corporate, commercial real estate, government, and institutional clients. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, and trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth, and ultra-high-net worth clients. It also operates through financial advisors in brokerage and wealth offices, consumer bank branches, independent offices, and digitally through WellsTrade and Intuitive Investor. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

