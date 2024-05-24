Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $173.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.39. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $178.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

