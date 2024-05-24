Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,359 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,465,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,545,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,367,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $173.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.39. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $178.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

